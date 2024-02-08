English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Shah Jahan Arrested? ED Denies Picking up TMC Man of Mob Attack Episode Fame: Sources

No confirmation from Bengal police on reports of Shah Jahan's arrest, ED and CBI officials confirm

Isha Bhandari
ED attacked in West Bengal
ED attacked in West Bengal | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: As the news about the arrest of Shah Jahan Sheikh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Block President and main accused in the January 4 attack on ED officials in North 24 Parganas’ Parganas Sandeshkhali started floating, the Enforcement Directorate and CBI officials denied all reports on his arrest. According to sources, Basirhat SP also denied the reports of Shah Jahan's arrest. 

The ED Director has already reached Kolkata last night.

After the officials of central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) were attacked by the supporters of TMC MLA Shahjahan Sheikh, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has alleged that Shahjahan Sheikh may have crossed the border by now, asking the authorities to probe his alleged connections with terrorists.

ED’s team was attacked as it went for a raid in connection with the PDS scam. Several vehicles were damaged by a mob at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, close to the Bangladesh border, on Friday, leaving the ED officials injured. 

Bose's earlier instruction to arrest Shah Jahan  

Expressing concern that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the prime accused in the case of assault on ED officials, may have "crossed the border", West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose instructed authorities to arrest him immediately. 

Ananda Bose also asked to investigate his alleged connections with terrorists. In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, released upon receiving a complaint in the Peace Room, Governor Bose emphasised on the need to ascertain Sheikh's whereabouts and take appropriate action.

The complaint alleging that Shahjahan Sheikh may have "crossed the border" and "liaison with the terrorists" may be "enquired into immediately", the statement added.

Here's how TMC reacted to Governor’s remarks 

Trinamool Congress has responded strongly to the comments of Governor Bose. Responding to the governor's comment, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “We don't know what is the basis of his remarks. According to the Constitution, the governor works in consultation with the state government. So how can he make such remarks without any concrete report or evidence? He is not here to run a parallel government.”

Published January 8th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

