Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s anti-Hindu remarks seems to have not gone down well with party leaders. Last month, Swami Prasad Maurya had made objectionable statements regarding Sanatan dharma, calling it a “dhoka”. Reacting sharply, SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh criticised Maurya’s over anti-hindu remarks and demanded actions against him.

MLA Singh said,” I have met the national president of the party (Akhilesh Yadav) and told him to put a stop to his (Maurya's) statements. Earlier, party chief Akhilesh Yadav had reacted to the same and reportedly advised the leader to avoid making comments on religion and caste. He had advised the party leaders to observe restraint.

Hindu ek dhokha hai: Swami Prasad Maurya

Addressing the Bahujan Adhikar Sammelan at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on December 25, SP Maurya had labelled the Hindu religion as “deceitful” and “a hoax”. Swami Prasad Maurya said, “Hindu ek dhokha hai...RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said twice that there is no religion called Hindu but instead, it is a way of living. Prime Minister Modi has also said that there is no Hindu religion.”

“Sentiments don't get hurt when these people (PM Modi and RSS chief) make such statements but if Swami Prasad Maurya says the same, it causes unrest,” said Maurya.