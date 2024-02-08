Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

TDP leader Kesineni Nani resigns from party and Lok Sabha, joins YSRCP

Kesineni Nani also met the Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP founder Jagan Mohan Reddy before joining the party.

Manisha Roy
Kesineni Nani
Kesineni Nani (L) also met the Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP founder Jagan Mohan Reddy before joining the party. | Image:X/Kesineni Nani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani on Wednesday resigned from the party and Lok Sabha. He joined the YSR Congress Party later in the day.

He also submitted his resignation letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he wrote, “I have submitted my resignation to my membership of Loksabha Vijayawada to the Honourable Speaker through email and requested him to accept my resignation with immediate effect (sic).”

Advertisement

Kesineni Nani also met the Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP founder Jagan Mohan Reddy before joining the party.

He shared the pictures of their meeting on X and wrote," Had a productive courtesy call with Chief Minister @ysjagan Garu today. Discussed important matters concerning our state's progress and development. Grateful for his time and commitment to our shared vision for a better future(sic)."

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports 42 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement