TDP leader Kesineni Nani resigns from party and Lok Sabha, joins YSRCP

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani on Wednesday resigned from the party and Lok Sabha. He joined the YSR Congress Party later in the day.

He also submitted his resignation letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

I have submitted my resignation to my membership of Loksabha Vijayawada to the Honourable Speaker through email and requested him to accept my resignation with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/vIWYPHEXzR — Kesineni Nani (@kesineni_nani) January 10, 2024

In a post on X, he wrote, “I have submitted my resignation to my membership of Loksabha Vijayawada to the Honourable Speaker through email and requested him to accept my resignation with immediate effect (sic).”

Kesineni Nani also met the Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP founder Jagan Mohan Reddy before joining the party.

Had a productive courtesy call with Chief Minister @ysjagan Garu today. Discussed important matters concerning our state's progress and development. Grateful for his time and commitment to our shared vision for a better future. pic.twitter.com/llF4y1KtTb — Kesineni Nani (@kesineni_nani) January 10, 2024

He shared the pictures of their meeting on X and wrote," Had a productive courtesy call with Chief Minister @ysjagan Garu today. Discussed important matters concerning our state's progress and development. Grateful for his time and commitment to our shared vision for a better future(sic)."