With just six days left in inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Karnataka minister has yet again made a controversial statement regarding the much-awaited event.

During an event in Bengaluru on January 16, KN Rajanna, Cooperation Minister, said that the BJP is cheating people in the name of Lord Ram. He even likened the deity to "dolls in a tent."

He even claimed to have visited Ayodhya when the Babri mosque was demolished in 1991 and remarked that Hindus had placed "a doll in a tent" and called it a Ram temple. The minister even went on to compare the Ayodhya temple with other Ram temples and said that it is not holy enough.

"There are ram mandirs with a history of thousand of years back home. These are holy places. Now BJP is building temples for election. BJP is cheating people," Rajanna said.

"I went there when Babri masjid was demolished, they kept two dolls in a tent and called it Ram. Back home when we go to Ram temple there’s a vibration that one can feel. In Ayodhya I felt nothing, it was like dolls in touring talkies," he added.

While ministers of the Karnataka government repeatedly deliver controversial remarks, CM Siddaramaiah has said that he will visit the temple after January 22. The Congress party has altogether decided to boycott the Ram temple as they call it a BJP-RSS event.