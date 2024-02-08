Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

'Two Dolls Kept In Tent, Called It Ram': Karnataka Minister Rajanna Insults Lord Ram

KN Rajanna, Cooperation Minister, said that BJP is cheating people in the name of Lord Ram and recalled his visit to Ayodhya after the Babri mosque demolition.

Digital Desk
KN Rajanna
Karnataka minister KN Rajanna | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With just six days left in inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Karnataka minister has yet again made a controversial statement regarding the much-awaited event.

During an event in Bengaluru on January 16, KN Rajanna, Cooperation Minister, said that the BJP is cheating people in the name of Lord Ram. He even likened the deity to "dolls in a tent."

Advertisement

He even claimed to have visited Ayodhya when the Babri mosque was demolished in 1991 and remarked that Hindus had placed "a doll in a tent" and called it a Ram temple. The minister even went on to compare the Ayodhya temple with other Ram temples and said that it is not holy enough.

"There are ram mandirs with a history of thousand of years back home. These are holy places. Now BJP is building temples for election. BJP is cheating people," Rajanna said.

Advertisement

"I went there when Babri masjid was demolished, they kept two dolls in a tent and called it Ram. Back home when we go to Ram temple there’s a vibration that one can feel. In Ayodhya I felt nothing, it was like dolls in touring talkies," he added. 

While ministers of the Karnataka government repeatedly deliver controversial remarks, CM Siddaramaiah has said that he will visit the temple after January 22. The Congress party has altogether decided to boycott the Ram temple as they call it a BJP-RSS event. 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World27 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement