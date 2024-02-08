Advertisement

Mumbai: In big victory for the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and massive jolt for the Uddhav Thackeray led party, Maharashtra Speaker on Wednesday ruled that the ‘faction was the real Shiv Sena political party when rival factions emerged in June 2022’. “Satyamev Jayate,” said CM Eknath Shinde, in an Exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after the massive political victory ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

“Truth and democracy have won today. Majority is important in a democracy and we have the majority. That's the reason Election Commission gave us the party and the symbol,” the Chief Minister said. Reacting on Uddhav Thackeray-led faction calling the decision by Rahul Narwekar a ‘fixed match’, he said, “Uddhav Thackeray has the habit to read verdicts selectively. When it goes in their favour, all seems good.” Further, scoffing at Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said that today's decision on the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification row was a big learning for those who ran the party like a Private Limited. “The people of Maharashtra are with us,” he affirmed.

"They (Shiv Sena UBT) have no supporters left. Nobody has any sympathy for them. People are joining the Shiv Sena that follows the values the Balasaheb Thackeray. We are taking Balasaheb's legacy forward. They (Shiv Sena UBT) had fought state election in an alliance with BJP but after elections, they formed government with another parties. They ditched the principles of Balasaheb, people will never forgive them. They not only betrayed the BJP but also the voters of Maharashtra who chose Shiv Sena-BJP govt in power," Eknath Shinde told Arnab.

Responding to Uddhav Thackeray calling him ‘useless’, Shinde took a sharp jibe at the Shiv Sena UBT supremo. He said, "Who is useless? Tell me, can a government be run from home via Facebook lives? On the other hand, Eknath Shinde work 24/7 for the people of the state. I meet them everyday. Sharad Pawar has revealed all in his book, I don't need to say much. Voters always support the leader who works for them.



In a 105-minute-long verdict addressing cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions, Speaker Rahul Narwekar declared Eknath Shinde's faction as ‘the real Shiv Sena’ when rival groups emerged in June 2022. Narwekar's ruling refrained from disqualifying any MLA from either camp, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing Sena legacy feud.

Narwekar's decision dismissed the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea to disqualify 16 MLAs from Eknath Shinde's ruling group, reinforcing Shinde's position and bolstering his influence within the ruling coalition, comprising the BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). This development significantly impacts the upcoming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections slated for the summer and latter half of 2024, respectively.