‘Father’s Dream,’ Uddhav Thackeray Lists Out his Plan for January 22, Invites President Murmu

Advertisement

Mumbai: Shiv Seba (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday, January 13, that it was his father’s dream that Ram Mandir must be constructed at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, he has called the construction of Ram Mandir an issue of “pride” to him.

Laying out his plans for January 22, for when the pran-pratishtha has been scheduled in Ayodhya, Uddhav Thackeray has said that he would be performing aarti at the banks of Godavari river. Uddhav Thackeray said that he would offer prayers at the place of Ram Lalla’s exile in Nashik on the occasion.

Advertisement

"Construction of Ram temple was also my father's dream. It is a moment of happiness that the temple is being constructed today. There should have been consultations with Shankaracharya. We will perform aarti on the banks of Godavari river on 22 January,” said Uddhav Thackeray.

#WATCH | On Ayodhya Ram Temple, Uddhav Thackeray says, "Construction of Ram temple was also my father's dream. It is a moment of happiness that the temple is being constructed today. There should have been consultations with Shankaracharya. We will perform aarti on the banks of… pic.twitter.com/KgX8w7TEYO — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

Uddhav Thackeray has also invited President Droupadi Murmu to take part in the Maha Aarti going to be held at the banks of river Godavari. Uddhav has written a letter to Murmu asking her to take part in aarti and pooja at the Kala ram Temple.

Significance of Kala Ram Temple

Upon not being invited for the ceremony, Uddhav Thackeray said that he would not like to indulge in the issue of “who has got the invitation and who has not,” as he said that at the time of pran-pratistha he would offer prayers ar the Kala Ram Temple in Nashik, Maharashtra. It is believed that Lord Ram stayed at the Kala Ram Temple in Panchvati with wife Sita and brother Laksham during their exile ('Vanvaas').

Uddhav Thackeray’s political allies of the INDI alliance have however declined the invitation to the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir, including the Congress party.

Advertisement