Advertisement

Lucknow: A Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Uttarakhand was one of the poll promises that was made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly polls in 2022. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a big statement saying that Uttarakhand is likely to become the first state in the country to implement a UCC.

Addressing a gathering at the ‘Uttarayani Kauthik’ programme in Lucknow, Singh said, "I think if some state is going to become first in implementing Uniform Civil Code, it will be Uttarakhand."

Advertisement

Uttarakhand CM has given his nod for setting up a committee to draft UCC

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, after being voted to power for a second consecutive term, had given his nod for setting up a committee headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to draft the UCC at the first cabinet meeting.

Advertisement

Lauding the development work being done in the state, the Union Defence minister also said that Uttarakhand is not only the land of gods and brave people but is now also being recognised as the land of development. The state has made remarkable progress in the last five years.

Referring to the relations between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he said, "After Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh, there was bitterness in the relationship between the two states for some time. But this was never seen among the people."

Advertisement

“Even 10 years after Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh, there are many unresolved issues between the two states. But after the division of Uttar Pradesh, such issues did not happen,” he said.

"The relations between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand remained so lively that despite all the pending issues, there was no discord between the people living in the two states. Rather the ties kept getting stronger," he added.

