WATCH | Stone, Sticks Pelted on BJP Leader’s Residence Over Vehicle Parking in Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain: Chaos ensued in Ujjain on Friday as the residence of Dinesh Vishwakarma, the district president of BJP Kisan Morcha, became the target of a violent attack by miscreants. The incident, fueled by a dispute over vehicle parking, saw the assailants allegedly pelting stones and wielding sticks, leaving the BJP leader's property damaged.

Viral Video Circulates on Social Media Captures Alarming Scene

A viral video circulating on social media captures the alarming scene, wherein Vishwakarma and his family can be seen in a state of panic as a group of miscreants gathers outside their residence, launching stones and sticks at the house and a four-wheeler.

The car's windshield was shattered, with shattered glass fragments strewn around.

The dispute that led to the attack reportedly revolved around the relocation of a vehicle, escalating into a violent confrontation.

The incident unfolded in the Bherugadh police station area of Ujjain district, leaving the BJP Kisan Morcha leader's property vandalized.

Law Enforcement Responds

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the incident, filing a First Information Report (FIR) against those involved in the assault.

Charges, including assault and related offenses, have been lodged against the miscreants.

The video, capturing the intensity of the attack and the subsequent chaos, has triggered outrage on social media, with calls for stringent action against the perpetrators.