'What Kind of Language Is This?' Chirag Paswan Condemns Lalu's 'Pind Daan' Remark On CM

Patna: Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday condemned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's "Pind Daan" remark and stated that the Opposition should not use such language against the Chief Minister.

Chirag Paswan asked the Opposition to raise questions at the policy level rather than indulging in such remarks.

"This is wrong. What kind of language is this? You raise questions about the policies; you are making Sir an issue, which is fine. But to say "Pind Daan" and use such language against the Chief Minister, I condemn this," the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief told reporters.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Gaya in Bihar, stating that the state is a priority for the Prime Minister.

The Union Minister said, "Bihar is a priority for PM Narendra Modi. His visits to Bihar time and again—I think this will be his ninth visit to the state in the last one year—show this. His resolve for a 'Viksit Bihar' is a priority for him, and his frequent visits show this. Today as well, he will dedicate development projects worth thousands of crores to the people of Bihar."

Paswan's criticism of Lalu Prasad Yadav comes after the RJD chief took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his Bihar visit and stated that he (the PM) would perform the "Pind Daan" of Nitish Kumar's politics in the state.Sharing a video on X, slamming PM Modi for alleged "vote theft", the RJD chief wrote, "Prime Minister Modi ji is coming to Gaya today to perform the Pind Daan (a post-death ritual) of Nitish Kumar's politics and his party."

With his "Pind Daan" jibe in the video, Lalu Prasad Yadav demanded action against alleged "vote theft", crime, and unemployment in Bihar.