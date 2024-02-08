English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Pongal, Makar Sankranti Celebrations: This is How India is Celebrating

While Jallikattu started in Tamil Nadu today a day after Pongal, Bengalis celebrated Poush Parbon by indulging in 'Pithe Pulis'. Check details below

Digital Desk
Pongal Makar Sankranti
India celebrates festive season | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Saying that Pongal depicts the emotion of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended wishes to the entire country on the festive occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti.  The country celebrated the festival of Lohri yesterday. Some people are celebrating Makar Sankranti today and some people will celebrate tomorrow, Magh Bihu is also coming, I extend my greetings to the countrymen for these festivals," said PM Modi. 

Take a look at how the whole country is celebrating this festival:

West Bengal

Advertisement

People in West Bengal take a dip at the Hooghly river on Makar Sankranti. Bengalis also celebrate Poush Parbon during this time when every Bengali households make Pithe Pulis, a timeless sweet-delicacy.

Devotees take a holy dip and perform aarti in Gangasagar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
 

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Advertisement

Wishing everyone on the eve of Makar Sankranti, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today is the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. I extend my wishes of Makar Sankranti to all the devotees...It is celebrated across the country in different forms and names..."

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu

The state's cultural and much-loved sport Jallikattu started today in Madurai, a day after Pongal. The local administration has issued strict guidelines ahead of the sport, including not releasing the ‘caste names’ of the participants and foreign breed of bulls not being allowed.

Advertisement

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also joined at her Virugambakkam residence in Chennai.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 08:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement