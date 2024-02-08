Advertisement

Saying that Pongal depicts the emotion of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended wishes to the entire country on the festive occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti. The country celebrated the festival of Lohri yesterday. Some people are celebrating Makar Sankranti today and some people will celebrate tomorrow, Magh Bihu is also coming, I extend my greetings to the countrymen for these festivals," said PM Modi.

Take a look at how the whole country is celebrating this festival:

West Bengal

People in West Bengal take a dip at the Hooghly river on Makar Sankranti. Bengalis also celebrate Poush Parbon during this time when every Bengali households make Pithe Pulis, a timeless sweet-delicacy.



Devotees take a holy dip and perform aarti in Gangasagar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.



Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Wishing everyone on the eve of Makar Sankranti, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today is the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. I extend my wishes of Makar Sankranti to all the devotees...It is celebrated across the country in different forms and names..."

Tamil Nadu

The state's cultural and much-loved sport Jallikattu started today in Madurai, a day after Pongal. The local administration has issued strict guidelines ahead of the sport, including not releasing the ‘caste names’ of the participants and foreign breed of bulls not being allowed.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also joined at her Virugambakkam residence in Chennai.