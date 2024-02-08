Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:32 IST
Poonch: 2 Injured After Army Vehicle Skids Off Road, Plunges Into Deep Gorge
An Army vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Digital Desk
- 1 min read
Indian Army convoy (Representative) | Image:PTI
Srinagar: Two Army Jawans have been injured after a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The condition of both jawans is said to be critical. They are undergoing treatment at a military hospital. Meanwhile, a joint rescue operation is underway.
This is a breaking story, more details awaited.
Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:32 IST
