RJD MP Manoj Jha's 'Recommendation Letter' For Cockroach Janata Party Goes Viral

New Delhi: A purported recommendation letter written by Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) MP Manoj Jha for Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is going viral, raising speculation over the political backing and funding of the party that seemed to have started just as a viral internet-driven political phenomenon. Jha issued a clarification after the letter started doing rounds on social media.

The Bihar MP purportedly wrote a letter to the Director of the Constitution Club of India for allotting a space for a press conference on June 3. While the letter did not mention Cockroach Janata Party, it mentioned the name of investigative journalist Saurav Das, who has been named as the Chief Spokesperson of the party.

The letter read, “It is requested that Mr. Saurav Das, Journalist be provided a space for conducting a Press Conference today at Constitution Club of India at 5:00 pm.”

The timing of the press conference mentioned in the recommendation letter is close to the timing at which CJP's conference was held in the Constitution Club of India on Wednesday.

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The letter raised speculations that the CJP is just a proxy of Opposition alliance INDIA.

‘Was Simply Told They Need To Organise An Event’: Jha Clarifies

RJD MP Manoj Jha issued a clarification, saying, “If you were to read the contents of my letter, it concerns a journalist with whom I was connected on social media, as well as some of my colleagues from Delhi University who happen to be my seniors. I was informed that they needed to organise a specific event, a press conference. I typically do this sort of thing every two or three days for one civil society organisation or another.”

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“I was simply told that they needed to organise an event, and the letter itself states this clearly and unequivocally…If you were to simply look at my past record regarding the Constitution Club, I have consistently assisted numerous civil society organisations. As far as I am concerned, this matter should now be considered closed," he added.

He further claimed that he does not offer comments on movements of this nature “whose ideology lacks clarity". "They didn't ask me for support yesterday, either. One positive outcome is that if anyone approaches me in the future requesting space, I will now conduct a proper inquiry,” the parliamentarian added.