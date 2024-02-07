English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Postcard From Kashmir: Train Chugs Along Baramulla-Banihal Section Amid Snowfall | WATCH

Baramulla-Banihal: In a 21-second video, Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the remarkable feat of operating trains in one of the highest altitude railway networks.

Isha Bhandari
Train Navigating Through Snow-Covered Expanse of Baramulla-Banihal Stretch
Train Navigating Through Snow-Covered Expanse of Baramulla-Banihal Stretch | Image:X
Baramulla: The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently shared a captivating video on social media, revealing a passenger train navigating through the snow-covered expanse of the Baramulla-Banihal stretch in Jammu and Kashmir. In a 21-second video, accompanied by the caption "कश्मीर की वादियों में स्नोफॉल ! Baramulla - Banihal section," Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the remarkable feat of operating trains in one of the highest altitude railway networks in the country. This visual spectacle from Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal comes against the backdrop of unusual weather patterns in the region. Many of the higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall, while the plains experienced rain.  Falling under Jammu-Baramulla Railway link project, the Baramulla-Banihal stretch connects the Kashmir valley with Jammu railway station and rest parts of the country. World’s highest railway bridge and India's first cable-stayed railway bridge is being built on Baramulla-Banihal route. 

Watch the Train Navigating Through Snow-Covered Expanse of Baramulla-Banihal Stretch 

16 Stations Between Baramulla and Banihal 

  1. Baramulla
  2. Sapore
  3. Hamre
  4. Pattan
  5. Mazhom
  6. Nadigam Halt
  7. Budgam
  8. Srinagar
  9. Pampora
  10. Kakapora
  11. Awantipura
  12. Panjgam
  13. Bijbiara
  14. Anantnag
  15. Sadura
  16. Quazigund
  17. Hillar Shahabad Halt

Low Snowfall in Kashmir This Year 

Srinagar, this year, marked its driest January in 58 years, with a mere 1.1mm of rain recorded during the first 30 days of the season. The recently concluded 'Chillai-Kalan,' the intense 40-day winter period, also saw minimal precipitation, recording only 1.5mm – the lowest since 2015.

Kashmir Now Experiencing Fresh Snowfall 

High altitude areas of Jammu province, including the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district, received fresh snowfall on Thursday morning. Officials said moderate to light rains also lashed the plains of the Jammu region. "Fresh snowfall was witnessed in and around the Bhawan of Mata Vaishnodevi. The Trikuta hills area was covered with a blanket of snow this morning," they said.

Bhairon Ghati and Himkoti in Trikuta hills and the serpentine route leading to the shrine also experienced snowfall, they said.

Despite the snowfall, the pilgrimage to the temple remained unaffected, with hundreds of pilgrims departing from the Katra base camp this morning.

Apart from Vaishno Devi, the mountains of Kishtwar, Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch, including the Mughal Road, experienced snowfall.

Authorities have warned people about the potential risk of landslides and shooting stones on vulnerable spots along highways and urged them to avoid unnecessary travel.

The hills around the Patnitop hill resort also experienced snowfall.

In Jammu and Samba areas, rains accompanied by light winds marked the end of over a month of dry and chilly foggy conditions.

"Rains have ended the extreme cold conditions, providing relief to the residents," a MeT official said.

Heavy snowfall and rain are forecasted in Kishtwar district, posing risks of landslides and disruptions on national highways and hilly roads, officials said

Published February 1st, 2024 at 13:16 IST

