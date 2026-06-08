Power Went to Their Heads : Ex-TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Blasts Party After Resignation

Breaking his silence soon after his departure from the party, ex-MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress and its leadership.

Speaking to the media, he said, “"For the first time in Bengal's history, a BJP government has come to power in West Bengal. Voter turnout hit an all-time record of 97 or 98%. No analysis was conducted by the party regarding this. Those who held power over the last fifteen years, ministers, panchayat leaders, councillors, mayors, and so on, became inaccessible. It was difficult to even approach them. They had lost touch with the ground reality.”

“Thieves and rapists came to the forefront”

Revealing the inner workings and the rampant corruption within the party, Ray further said, “Our party workers who strengthened the organisation with their blood and sweat, those who fought against the Left Front for years, were sidelined. Instead, middlemen, thieves, dacoits, and rapists came to the forefront. All of this is now coming to light and being shown on television. Who owns the biggest house in the village? The panchayat leader. It has a swimming pool, exotic birds, and so on. Crores of rupees were looted.”

Ray indicated that the absolute failure to address public anger during the RG Kar Medical College hospital rape and murder case was the final straw that triggered the TMC’s downfall.

Advertisement

"A forensic audit should be conducted. Incidents of rape and murder have occurred frequently in our country. There is nothing more heinous than this in society. The impact of the RG Kar incident wasn't limited to just that place," Ray explained.

He criticized the administration's defensive, arrogant stance when the public revolted. "As soon as the RG Kar incident occurred, the public poured onto the streets. People who had never in their lives joined a procession or a public meeting, and who had no connection to politics—including doctors—stayed out on the streets all night long. At that time, the leaders and administrators did not engage in any deliberation or discussion about it."

Advertisement

Ray demands thorough investigation

“Power had gone to their heads to such an extent that they believed no one in the world could touch them. But the very people who sent them there have now brought them down,” he said.

Now speaking as a "common citizen," Ray has urged the newly formed BJP administration to initiate sweeping, transparent investigations into the widespread infrastructural lapses and financial irregularities under the previous TMC regime.