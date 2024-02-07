Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar Recipients Participate in India's 75th Republic Day Parade

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2024 was given in six categories -- art and culture (7), bravery (1), innovation (1), science and technology (1), social service (4), and sports (5).

Press Trust Of India
Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar recipient
Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar recipients participate in 75th Republic Day parade | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar showcased their achievements and diverse talents, embodying the spirit of innovation, courage, and excellence during the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday.

The award this year was given to 19 children -- nine boys and 10 girls -- from 18 states and Union Territories for exceptional bravery, artistic prowess, innovative thinking, and selfless service.

Advertisement

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2024 was given in six categories -- art and culture (7), bravery (1), innovation (1), science and technology (1), social service (4), and sports (5).

These children participated in the Republic Day parade and waved along to the cheering public.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. FIRST-TIME in HISTORY of CRICKET: Jasprit Bumrah achieves the impossible

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Congress In Rajya Sabha

    India News8 minutes ago

  5. U-19 star, Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement