New Delhi: Recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar showcased their achievements and diverse talents, embodying the spirit of innovation, courage, and excellence during the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday.

The award this year was given to 19 children -- nine boys and 10 girls -- from 18 states and Union Territories for exceptional bravery, artistic prowess, innovative thinking, and selfless service.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2024 was given in six categories -- art and culture (7), bravery (1), innovation (1), science and technology (1), social service (4), and sports (5).

These children participated in the Republic Day parade and waved along to the cheering public.