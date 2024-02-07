Pran Pratishtha at Ram Janmabhoomi After 500 Years Struggle: UP Deputy CM Maurya Gets Emotional

Advertisement

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya got emotional while speaking about the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The event, scheduled for Monday, marks a significant milestone after '500 years of struggle.' Maurya, teary-eyed, conveyed the profound impact of this occasion, stating, “After 500 years of struggle, finally, the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is going to be done at his birthplace today... The world was waiting for this day. The amount of happiness is difficult to express in words.”

The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is set for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, on January 22. Dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to attend the ceremony. The event will also be attended by people from various walks of life, including representatives of tribal communities.

Advertisement

End to 500 Years of Wait

Reflecting on the historical context, Maurya acknowledged that the ceremony follows the Supreme Court judgement in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants argued that the Babri Mosque was constructed on the site of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. The mosque was famously demolished in 1992 by "kar sevaks." Maurya noted that while the majority of people were overwhelmed by the event, some, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, respectfully declined the invitation to attend the 'Pran Prathista' ceremony.

Advertisement

Maurya on Modi

Maurya highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Ayodhya, underlining that his 11-day special ritual leading up to the consecration of Lord Ram is a tribute to the 'kar sevaks' who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for the Ram Janmabhoomi. The Prime Minister initiated the ritual on January 12 at Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik, starting from Nashik Dham, Panchavati, where Lord Ram spent significant time.

Advertisement

As the anticipation builds for this historic ceremony, the emotions of those involved, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, reflect the immense significance of this moment in the context of a centuries-long struggle for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The ceremony is expected to be a momentous occasion, bringing together leaders and representatives from diverse backgrounds to witness the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at his revered birthplace.

(With ANI inputs)