Advertisement

Ayodhya: As the countdown to Ram Lala’s return has started, the city is getting ready for the opening of the Ram temple, and security measures have been tightened further. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is set to happen around 12:30 PM today. The city has been turned into a secure area with lots of police and commandos to ensure everything goes smoothly.

Strategic Deployment of Armed Forces in Ayodhya

Security measures include deploying Rapid Action Force personnel at important places like Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. It's not just them; there are also police and ATS commandos placed strategically all around the city, from the entry points to the Ram Mandir. The security setup includes black cat commandos, armoured vehicles, and even drones. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also stationed near the Saryu River.

To make sure everything is safe, a three-layered security plan has been put in place. The Uttar Pradesh government's Special Security Force (SSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) are all working together. About 13,000 forces are deployed for this grand event. Uttar Pradesh remains on high alert until January 26 due to concerns related to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Additional security measures include the installation of 10,000 CCTV cameras. The Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters has deployed 31 IPS and 44 ASP, along with 140 CO, 208 inspectors, and 1196 sub-inspectors. Additionally, 5,000 head constables, constables, and 26 PAC company members are on duty. Furthermore, a joint force comprising 7 CRPF companies, ATS, and STF has been deployed.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Rapid Action Force personnel deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk as security tightens before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today. pic.twitter.com/alKiI6lpQi — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Ayodhya’s 3 layered ‘Suraksha Kavach’

The security system involves three layers. The SSF, trained by the National Security Guard (NSG), has around 100 commandos positioned strategically in and around the temple complex. The CRPF will guard the main temple area and form a protective circle around the sanctum sanctorum, where the idol of Lord Ram is kept. The PAC, consisting of 1,400 personnel from UP Police, will be in the 'red' zone just outside the temple.

Security doesn't only rely on people; there's also the use of artificial intelligence, drones, and CCTVs. Ayodhya has been divided into 'red' and 'yellow' zones. The 'yellow' zone is patrolled by PAC and UP civil police, while SSF personnel keep an eye on the temple surroundings.

Advertisement

No Criminals Allowed in Ayodhya, AI Vigilant to Spot Any

Private security agencies are also helping out to enhance security. The SIS private security agency, led by director Rituraj Sinha, is playing a vital role. Sinha mentioned using AI technology to make security stronger. The AI technology is used to identify potential threats by combining the database of known criminals with UP Police. Security cameras can quickly spot individuals with a criminal history near the temple, and if someone from the criminal database is detected, an alert is sent to the control room.

Advertisement

SPG Stands Vigilant, Prepared to Thwart Any Threat to PM's Security

The security measures also extend to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the main Yajaman of the ceremony. The Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the Prime Minister's security, is actively involved in ensuring a safe environment.

Advertisement

For the past few months, the NSG has been training SSF personnel in anti-terror and intervention tactics. The training includes practising skills like precision firing with different guns.

Ayodhya is on high alert with strong security measures in place for the Ram Temple inauguration. The use of AI technology, drones, and a large deployment of security personnel shows a serious commitment to making sure the temple, its visitors, and the dignitaries attending the ceremony are all safe. The city is ready to host this historic event with confidence in its comprehensive security system.

Advertisement