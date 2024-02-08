English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

Declare Judicial Holiday Across All Courts on January 22: Bar Council to CJI Chandrachud

Bar Council of India Chairman requested CJI DY Chandrachud to declare a judicial holiday across all courts on January 22.

Digital Desk
Poisonous Envelope in Ratlam District Court
Declare Holiday on Jan 22: Bar Council to CJI | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi:  Bar Council of India Chairman on Wednesday requested CJI DY Chandrachud to declare a judicial holiday across all courts on January 22 on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. "I am writing to bring to your esteemed attention a matter of significant national and cultural importance for your due consideration. As you are aware, the inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, 2024. This event holds immense religious, historical, and cultural significance for millions of people across the country, marking the realization of a long-awaited dream and the culmination of legal proceedings that have been pivotal in defining the nation's structure," the Bar Council of India chairman wrote in the letter.

"The construction of the Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been a matter of great faith and has evoked profound sentiments among the citizens. The Supreme Court's historic verdict on November 9, 2019, which affirmed the birthplace of Lord Rama and allocated the disputed land for the construction of the temple, resonated with the truth and beliefs of the Hindu community," he said.

Advertisement

Read Full Letter of Bar Council to CJI 

 

Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Meanwhile, 7-day rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony are underway in Ayodhya.  The rituals which began on 16 January which will continue till 21 January. 

Advertisement

On the second day of the week-long rituals, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla toured the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. “On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra had said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Rituals For The Next 5 Days

  • January 18: Rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will be held.
  • January 19: Rituals of Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas will be held, while in the evening, the Dhanyadhivas ritual will take place.
  • January 20: Sharkaradhivas and Phaladhivas rituals will take place, while the Pushpadhivas ritual will be done in the evening.
  • January 21: The Madhyadhivas ritual will take place in the morning while the Shaiyadhivas will be held in the evening.
  • January 22:  Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun, Vivek Attend Indian Police Force Actor's Reception

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement