New Delhi: Bar Council of India Chairman on Wednesday requested CJI DY Chandrachud to declare a judicial holiday across all courts on January 22 on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. "I am writing to bring to your esteemed attention a matter of significant national and cultural importance for your due consideration. As you are aware, the inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, 2024. This event holds immense religious, historical, and cultural significance for millions of people across the country, marking the realization of a long-awaited dream and the culmination of legal proceedings that have been pivotal in defining the nation's structure," the Bar Council of India chairman wrote in the letter.

"The construction of the Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been a matter of great faith and has evoked profound sentiments among the citizens. The Supreme Court's historic verdict on November 9, 2019, which affirmed the birthplace of Lord Rama and allocated the disputed land for the construction of the temple, resonated with the truth and beliefs of the Hindu community," he said.

Read Full Letter of Bar Council to CJI

Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Meanwhile, 7-day rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony are underway in Ayodhya. The rituals which began on 16 January which will continue till 21 January.

On the second day of the week-long rituals, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla toured the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. “On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra had said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rituals For The Next 5 Days

January 18: Rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will be held.

January 19: Rituals of Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas will be held, while in the evening, the Dhanyadhivas ritual will take place.

January 20: Sharkaradhivas and Phaladhivas rituals will take place, while the Pushpadhivas ritual will be done in the evening.

January 21: The Madhyadhivas ritual will take place in the morning while the Shaiyadhivas will be held in the evening.

January 22: Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held.