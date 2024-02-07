English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 11:19 IST

FIRST VISUALS: PM Narendra Modi Reaches Ayodhya in Chopper, Pran Pratishtha to Begin Shortly

As per the official schedule, entry for VVIPs and invitees was closed at 10 am. The list includes several union ministers, political leaders, & public figures.

Tanisha Rajput
PM Modi reaches Ayodhya in Chopper
First drone visuals of PM Modi's chopper in Ayodhya | Image:ANI
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Ayodhya on Monday morning, January 22, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

As per sources, PM Modi landed at the newly inaugurated airport around 10:38 am.

The first visuals of PM's chopper were released and has reached the Ram Temple. 

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will begin soon. As per the official schedule, the temple consecration rituals will begin at 12:20 pm and the final rituals will conclude at 12:29 pm. 

For all the latest LIVE updates related to Ram Mandir, Click here.

As per the official schedule, entry for VVIPs and invitees was closed at 10 am. The list includes several union ministers, political leaders, and public figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan, etc.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in the city on Sunday, a day before the grand opening.

The grand opening of the Ram Temple marks a 'historic moment' for India, the Prime Minister said on Sunday.

He said that the inauguration will take India to new heights and will enrich the country's culture and heritage.

The historic inauguration ends the wait of 550 years. Thousands of devotees gathered in the holy city. People were seen sloganeering 'Jai Shri Ram' and dancing in joy.

Security Heightened in Ayodhya

However, the security in the city has heightened and it is on high alert till January 26.

As per reports 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed.

Furthermore, 31 IPS and 44 ASPs have been deployed from the DGP headquarters level.

Additionally, 140 CO, 208 inspectors, 7 company CRPF, ATS, and STF teams, 1,196 sub-inspectors have also been deployed.

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Follow This YouTube LIVESTREAM for LIVE Coverage From Ayodhya
 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Ram Mandir
