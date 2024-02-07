The Excise department communicated the directive to all District Magistrates and Collectors, urging them to inform licensees about the dry day. | Image: PTI

Tripura: In light of the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Tripura government has issued an official order declaring a dry day in the state. This decision aligns with the state government's earlier declaration of a half-day holiday on Monday to mark the significant event.

The Excise department communicated the directive to all District Magistrates and Collectors, urging them to inform licensees about the dry day.

The order, in accordance with the Tripura Excise Act and Rules, aims to maintain sobriety and respect the sanctity of the consecration ceremony.

Chief Minister Manik Saha actively participated in a cleanliness drive at the Laxmi Narayan temple and Andamoyee Maa temple in Agartala on Sunday.

Reflecting on the initiative, Saha mentioned, “Following an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are carrying out cleanliness drives in various temples. We will clean up Kashba Kalibari in Sepahijala district and Tripureswari temple in Gumati district on Monday. We are feeling good to get engaged in such holy work.”

Furthermore, to mark the auspicious occasion of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, a 'yajna' will be performed at Durgabari in Agartala on Monday. Chief Minister Saha expressed the aspiration to govern the state in a manner inspired by the principles exemplified by Lord Ram in ruling his kingdom.