Pranav Adani Contributes Rs 15 Crore for Adding 100 New Cars to Mumbai Police Fleet, Salutes Its Work to Keep City Safe

Mumbai: Pranav Adani, Managing Director of Adani Enterprises, has expressed his gratitude to the personnel of Mumbai Police for their efforts to keep the metropolis safe and announced a contribution of Rs 15 crore for adding 100 new cars to the fleet of the city police.

In a post on X, Pranav Adani said he is proud to play a role in supporting those who protect the city that never sleeps.

"We salute the brave men and women in khaki who work round the clock to keep Mumbai safe for all. Privileged to contribute Rs 15 crore towards the addition of 100 new cars to the Mumbai Police fleet. Proud to play a humble role in supporting those who tirelessly protect the city that never sleeps," he said in a post on X.

Pranav Adani handed over the relevant document to Mohammed Suvez Haque, Jt CP (Admin), Mumbai Police, in the presence of Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti.

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The Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, has supported initiatives across education, healthcare, livelihoods, rural development, women's empowerment and community infrastructure, reaching millions of people across India.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, earlier contributed Rs 11 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid relief and rehabilitation in flood-affected parts of the state.

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