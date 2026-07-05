Prashant Kishor To Finally Make Electoral Debut As He Eyes Victory From Nitin Nabin's Bankipur Seat In Bihar

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor is finally going to make his electoral debut. Party's state President Manoj Bharti announced on Sunday that Kishor will contest the Assembly by-elections from Bankipur seat on July 30.

Notably, Bankipur constituency is a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

By-elections were necessitated in Bankipur after BJP National President Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election as the Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha.

‘Beginning Of New Kind Of Politics’

Commenting on his candidature, Prashant Kishor said, “We view this as the beginning of a new kind of politics in Bihar…It is not anyone's stronghold; it is the stronghold of the people of Bihar... Things will certainly change... People should vote for the best candidate, the one who represents the start of this new politics.”

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He further said that his party is not merely fighting for Assembly seat but for initiating a new political movement. “As we contest the election, the voters of Bihar face the responsibility of ushering in a fresh beginning for the state…We are contesting alone (without having a coalition with any other party). However, I welcome support from anyone who feels they should help," the Jan Suraaj Party chief added.

‘Golden Duck’ In Lok Sabha Elections

The Jan Suraaj Party made its electoral debut in the 2025 Lok Sabha elections, where it faced an extremely disappointing defeat. The party failed to secure victory even on one seat in Bihar, despite have fielded candidates on 238 out of 243 seats.