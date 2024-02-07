Advertisement

Ayodhya: The grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which concluded on Monday, drew widespread attention with around 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

Commencing on January 16, the festivities in 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya culminated with the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol at the ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The global spotlight on 'Ram Nagri' was accentuated by the massive display of earthen lamps and fireworks illuminating the night sky across the city. Notably, Muslim Rashtriya Manch workers nationwide joined the celebrations, chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans and expressing joy, stating that Lord Ram has arrived.

Reflecting on the grandeur of the Ram Utsav celebrations, Shahid Sayeed, the national media in-charge of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, highlighted the presence of key figures, including national convener Syed Raza Hussain Rizvi, Mohammad Faiz Khan, and Padma Shri awardee Anwar Khan, at Ayodhya during Ram Lalla's enthronement.

He also mentioned the illumination of major dargahs, madrassas, Muslim localities, houses, and streets with lamps and bulbs. In different parts of the country, eminent leaders such as Mohammad Afzal, Mazahir Khan, and Islam Abbas led the celebrations. Besides illuminating streets, houses, and dargahs like the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer, Patte Shah Pir in Nizamuddin, and Matka Pir in Delhi, Muslims across the nation acknowledged the joy and celebrated as Ram Lalla took his place after five centuries.