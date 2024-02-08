Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:05 IST
President Droupadi Murmu Gets Invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha
President Droupadi Murmu has been extended a warm invitation to the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22.
New Delhi: In a gesture of cultural inclusivity and unity, President Droupadi Murmu has been extended a warm invitation to the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22.
The invitation was personally delivered by the Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Mishra, along with the International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar, and RSS leader Ram Lal today.
Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:05 IST
