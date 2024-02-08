English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:05 IST

President Droupadi Murmu Gets Invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha

President Droupadi Murmu has been extended a warm invitation to the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22.

Isha Bhandari
President Droupadi Murmu Gets Invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya on January 22
President Droupadi Murmu Gets Invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya on January 22 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a gesture of cultural inclusivity and unity, President Droupadi Murmu has been extended a warm invitation to the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. 

The invitation was personally delivered by the Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Mishra, along with the International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar, and RSS leader Ram Lal today.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement