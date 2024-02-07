President Murmu Arrives In Parliament With Historic Sengol To Address Budget Session

Advertisement

Parliament Budget Session: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday arrived at the Parliament to address the joint session of both the houses at the beginning of the interim budget session along with the historic golden Sengol, which was later placed in the house in her presence.

For the first time, the historic golden sceptre was seen at the time of new Parliament building inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the Sengol near the Speaker's seat.

This sceptre was handed over to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to mark the transfer of power from British to Indians. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah said this sceptre is called "sengol" - which derives from the Tamil word "semmai", meaning "righteousness".

It all began when the last Viceroy Lord Mountbatten asked Pandit Nehru if there was a particular event that had to be followed to signify the transfer of power, as per Indic norms. Pandit Nehru consulted statesman, writer and freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari about it.

Historic Golden Sceptre Sengol

The Sengol is a symbol of a fair and just rule, and a reminder to the ruler or leader to keep the principles of fairness as the central guideline. The handcrafted piece is 5 feet in length and is gold-plated. The head of the Sengol is a carving of Nandi, Lord Shiva’s sacred bull.

According to the government, the Sengol was first handed over to Lord Mountbatten by priests who were flown in from Tamil Nadu. The Sengol was then taken back from him, purified with Ganga jal, took out a procession with it to Pandit Nehru, and handed it over to him. They also sang the sacred song Kolaru Padhigam, scripted by 7th century Tamil saint Thirugnanasambandar.



