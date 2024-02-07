Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

President Murmu Revives 250-Yr Old Buggy Tradition at Republic Day

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu and the French President Emmanuel Macron were escorted in a 'Traditional Buggy,' after 40 years

Apoorva Shukla
French President and Indian President on a traditional buggy
French President and Indian President on a traditional buggy | Image: PTI
New Delhi: In a revival of 250-year old tradition, President Droupadi Murmu sidelined the modern sedan and opted for a quaint horse-pulled buggy (carriage) on her way to attend the Republic Day Parade on Friday, January 26. 

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu and the French President Emmanuel Macron were escorted in a 'Traditional Buggy,' after 40 years, by the elite 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' the senior-most Regiment of the Indian Army celebrating its 250th year of service. 

The use of the traditional buggy for the President of India during Republic Day functions persisted until 1984, after which it was discontinued. The use of presidential buggy was discontinued after assasination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The decision to discontinue the use of the buggy was rooted in security concerns, prompting a shift to the adoption of limousines for presidential travel to the Kartavya Path. 

Before this, the traditional buggy with gold-plated rims was used by the Viceroy of British India. After the Britishers left, the buggy remained with the Rashtrapati Bhavan and was used by the Indian President. 

India celebrates 75th Republic Day 

As President Droupadi Murmu reached the Kartavya Path along with French President Emmanuel Macron, she unfurled the national flag followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. Helicopters also shower flower petals on the audience, and an all-women band will perform, symbolising Nari Shakti.

For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent marched down the Kartavya Path, reflecting the country's growing 'Nari Shakti' (women power). In another first, the parade was heralded by over 100 women artistes playing Indian musical instruments such as sankh, naadswaram and nagada instead of traditional military bands kickstarting the celebrations.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

