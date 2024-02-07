English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Prez Murmu Offers Symbolic 'Dahi-Chini' Blessing to FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024

As the Cabinet meeting commenced ahead of Budget 2024, President Draupadu Murmu fed dahi chini (curd and sugar) to FM Nirmala Sitharaman as a sign of good luck

Srinwanti Das
Budget 2024
President Murmu fed 'dahi-chini' to FM Sitharaman | Image:ANI
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: As the Cabinet meeting commenced ahead of Budget 2024, President Draupadu Murmu fed dahi chini (curd and sugar) to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a symbol of good luck. In the traditional Hindu culture, dahi-chini is consumed before any auspicious event as a sign of good luck.

President Murmu posted on X, “Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget. President Murmu extended her best wishes to the Union Finance Minister.”

Published February 1st, 2024 at 10:44 IST

