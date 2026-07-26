'Pride to Tripura': CM Manik Saha on PM Modi's Mention of Chongpreng Instrument In Mann Ki Baat

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the common people have warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme and now eagerly wait for the monthly radio programme.

He said that in today's programme, the Prime Minister specially mentioned the unique initiative of Suraj Kumar Debbarma in preserving and promoting Tripura's traditional musical instrument, the Chongpreng.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha made these remarks while participating in the 136th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, organised at Booth No. 51 of 13 Pratapgarh Mandal on Sunday.

CM Saha said that in this episode, the Prime Minister highlighted inspiring initiatives from different parts of the country, India's multiple achievements in the fields of sports and Olympiads, and the extraordinary contribution of common people to traditional crafts.

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The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again mentioned Tripura in his Mann Ki Baat programme, which is a matter of great joy and pride for the people of the state.

"He made special mention of Suraj Kumar Debbarma's unique initiative in preserving and promoting Tripura's traditional musical instrument, the 'Chongpreng.' A few days ago, I was also delighted to see his musical instrument and honoured him with a garland with my own hands. I could not have imagined that the PM would present this issue in the Mann Ki Baat programme. Today, Debbarma received recognition from the Prime Minister. It feels as though he did not receive this honour alone; people from all sections, castes, tribes and communities of Tripura have received this honour," said CM Saha

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The Chief Minister expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showcasing the glorious cultural heritage of Tripura on the national stage.

"We eagerly wait for the last Sunday of every month to listen to the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat. Earlier, people used to wait to watch Ramayana and Mahabharata. Now, everyone eagerly waits to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme because it is not a party programme. People from all sections of society across the country listen to it. However, when the Mann Ki Baat programme was first launched, many opposition leaders ridiculed it. But the common people have accepted this programme with great enthusiasm. People now understand what is good and what is bad," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi places immense faith in the youth of this nation.