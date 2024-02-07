English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Priest Accumulates 1.3 Lakh Donation in Coins from Devotees for Over 3 Years, Buys His Dream Scooter

A humble temple priest achieved his long-standing dream of purchasing a scooter by diligently saving coins given to him by devotees.

Radhika Dhawad
Priest Collects 1.3 Lakh in Coins for 3 Years, Buys Dream Scooter
Priest Collects 1.3 Lakh in Coins for 3 Years, Buys Dream Scooter | Image:Pexels
Byreddipalli: A humble temple priest achieved his long-standing dream of purchasing a scooter by diligently saving coins given to him by devotees. Over three years, the priest accumulated a total of Rs 1.30 lakh, a sum that allowed him to realise his aspiration for a two-wheeler vehicle.

When the priest arrived at a TVS showroom in Palamaner, Chittoor, with large bags filled with Rs 1, 2, and 5 coins, the automobile representatives were taken aback. Initially hesitant due to the daunting task of counting the coins, the TVS dealer eventually accepted them, moved by the priest's unwavering determination.

A video capturing the moment of the priest standing in the showroom while representatives counted the coins has gained popularity on social media. The temple priest, Muralidhar Acharyulu, serves at the Kalabhairava Swamy temple in Byreddipalli, a village near the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

“I collected Rs 1.3 lakh, all in coins, from donations received from devotees so that I could buy a scooter,” explained the priest.

In a similar inspiring case, a man named Boobathi V saved Rs 1 coins over three years to fulfill his dream of purchasing a bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh. His story gained attention as it took the staff 10 hours to count the coins.

 

 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

