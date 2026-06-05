Prince Azam Jah & The Asif Jah Inheritance Battle: A Royal Legacy Under Dispute

New Delhi: The legacy of the Asif Jah dynasty, one of the most prominent and wealthiest royal lineages of the country, has come under question amid a growing inheritance dispute within the family. At the centre of the matter is Prince Azam Jah, the second son of the late H.E.H. Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, who was officially recognized by the Government of India as the VIII Nizam and the last titular head of the Asif Jah Dynasty.

Following the passing of Mukarram Jah in 2023, the distribution of his estate, assets and the control over key heritage properties remains questionable due to no proper partition done among his heirs till now. Prince Azam Jah has raised concerns over exclusion from inheritance and the lack of transparency in estate management.

According to him, the dispute is not merely a personal royal family conflict and inheritance battle but also carries wider cultural implications as it involves major heritage sites and revolves around the history of Hyderabad.

Speaking about the core of the dispute, Prince Azam Jah said, “The dispute revolves around the inheritance and control over the properties and assets of my late father, Mukarram Jah. Under Muslim Inheritance Law, his four children – Azmet Jah and Shehkyar Begum with Esra Birgin (divorced), myself (Azam Jah) with his second wife Ayesha, and Nilufer with Manolya Onur – are considered legal heirs.”

Advertisement

He further stated, “However, I have not received any share of inheritance including the real estate, financial holdings or personal belongings. I further claim that I have been excluded from all estate-related decisions, despite being a rightful heir. Hence, I have raised concerns about fairness and transparency in decision making.”

Prince Azam Jah has also raised concerns regarding the current control of estates and assets related to the Asif Jah Dynasty. According to him, “Currently, the significant control over estates (including heritage properties), assets, trusts, and financial arrangements has been consolidated in the hands of Esra Birgin. She continues to play a central role in financial and administrative decisions related to estate matters without being transparent with all the four legal heirs of the late Nizam VII.”

Advertisement

Expressing his concerns over the situation, he said, “I find it difficult to comprehend how a Turkish national and an ex-wife is able to control and use my father's money to fight me, a son of the Last Nizam and a great grandson of Mir Osman Ali Khan.”

He added, “I would like to make that fact very clear: she is a Turkish national and an ex-wife who controls and then fights an Asif Jah Prince with Asif Jah money in India.”

According to Prince Azam Jah, this concentration of power and authority has raised questions about the legal basis for such control, especially given the absence of a proper will or inheritance document among all heirs.

The dispute also extends to some of the most iconic historical properties belonging to the Asif Jah dynasty, including Falaknuma Palace, Chowmahalla Palace and Purani Haveli. Prince Azam Jah noted that these landmarks carry centuries of history and culture, making the question of who controls them even more sensitive.

He further stated that major decisions like doing a long-term lease of Falaknuma Palace with IHCL and management of other properties were made without the knowledge or consent of all rightful heirs. "I have also stated that earnings generated from these properties have never been properly accounted for, raising concerns," he said.

According to Prince Azam Jah, some of these properties are facing litigation battles, facing encroachment, or sitting under some degree of government control. This further complicates their overall status and management.

Transparency in estate management is another key concern raised by Prince Azam Jah. "I have not been given access to important documents. There is no transparency around the lease agreements, trust deeds, beneficiary details and financial accounts," he said.

Citing an example, he stated, “For example, I reportedly haven't even seen the original lease agreement of the Falaknuma Palace, which makes it nearly impossible to know who signed off on it or whether they even had the authority to do so.”

According to him, this lack of transparency and information gap has raised serious doubts about the legality and validity of existing arrangements.

After the death of Mukarram Jah, Prince Azam Jah said, the responsibility of untangling these long-standing estate issues has shifted to the next generation. "I maintain that my intention is not to disrupt existing operations but to ensure that all arrangements are transparent, legally valid, and mutually agreed upon by all the heirs," he said.

Outlining what he seeks, Prince Azam Jah added, “I am seeking the recognition of my rightful share in the inheritance, access to key documents including the leases, accountability in the management of estate and trust assets, and prevention of further unauthorised agreements or changes.”

The Asif Jah inheritance dispute highlights the complexities that can arise when historical legacies, law and family dynamics collide at once. While the courts will eventually decide the legal outcomes, the case shows how essential transparency, fairness and due process are when it comes to managing shared heritage and wealth.