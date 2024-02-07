English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Appears in Delhi's Uttam Nagar Ahead of R-Day Celebration, Probe Launched

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on the boundary wall of a government school in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

Ronit Singh
Delhi: Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Appear on School Wall Near Uttam Nagar
Delhi: Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Appear on School Wall Near Uttam Nagar | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on the boundary wall of a government school in the Hastsal area of Uttam Nagar, the police said. 

An investigation into the matter has been launched.

In a seprate incident, a pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a pillar in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, according to police. An FIR was registered in connection with the incident on January 16, police said.

A senior police officer said the graffiti reading 'SJF, January 26, Khalistan' was painted on the pillar by an unidentified person. 

"The area where the graffiti has been painted is very secluded and hardly anyone goes there. We suspect that the person painted the graffiti on Monday night," the officer said.

"Our staff came to know about the graffiti through a video. A case was registered in the matter on Tuesday," the officer added. Police said they are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the person who painted the graffiti.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

