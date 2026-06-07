'Project X' Rave Party: Rs 85 lakh Of Hookah, Liquor & Ganja Seized From Pune Bungalow As 156 People Including Minors Held

Pune: A late-night rave party named 'Project X' was raided by the Crime Branch of Pune Police at around 2:30 am on Sunday. Notably, the unauthorised party was being attended by minors, among others, at a bungalow in Tulapur on the outskirts of Pune.

Pune Police detained as many as 156 individuals, including minors, from the party, which was allegedly being held without proper permission beyond the permitted time. Further, liquor, banned hookah products and ganja were found at the venue, officials said.

According to police, the raid was carried out around 2:30 am after the Crime Branch received specific information about an unauthorised gathering under the limits of the Lonikand police station. A team of 15 officers and 65 constables reached the spot and found 107 men and 49 women present at the venue.

Police said three of the attendees were below the legal drinking age of 21. The liquor permit for the event was reportedly valid only till 11:30 pm on June 6, but the party allegedly continued beyond the permitted deadline.

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According to police, Aiman Sheikh of Blaze Entertainment and Yash Chaudhary of Star Light Entertainment were the principal organisers of the event.

During the raid, police recovered around three grams of ganja and seized three hookah pots containing 10 banned hookah flavours. Liquor stock worth around ₹9.22 lakh was also found at the venue. Officials said the total value of the seized material has been estimated at around ₹85 lakh.

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