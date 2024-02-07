Advertisement

Srinagar: In a big development, a local court in Kashmir delivered a damning verdict in a high-profile sexual harassment case involving a prominent professor. The accused, holding the esteemed position of HOD Extension at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in North Kashmir, faced a one-year prison sentence and a hefty ₹15,000 fine.

Republic's exclusive access to the court order unveiled the orchestrated efforts of the Prosecution CIM Court in Sopore, ensuring a swift and decisive nine-month trial that concludes with the professor's conviction.

Key to this high-profile victory is Sadaf Amin, the probationary Prosecuting Officer from APP DMM Court Sopore.

Nine months ago, a brave female student from SKUAST Campus stepped forward and exposed the professor. This revelation triggered fervent protests by university students, demanding justice and severe consequences for the perpetrator.

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology, alongside then-DC Baramulla Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, took proactive measures, underscoring the gravity of the situation. After months of anticipation, justice was finally served, offering much-needed closure to the courageous victim and her family.

Additionally, addressing the pervasive issue of harassment, the university announced the imminent launch of an online grievance portal, providing students a platform to raise their concerns. An official told Republic, ‘’In order to redress harassment-related issues, the varsity will introduce an online grievance portal within days, empowering students to voice their concerns.''

Expressing pride in the students' courage, the vice chancellor commended their ability to bring such issues to light. ''Such cases are often concealed, but credit goes to the girl who not only highlighted it but also gave confidence to others", he said.