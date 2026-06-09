Protesters Vandalise Former TMC Minister Ujjal Biswas’s House Over Hoarding of Relief Materials, Smash Egg on Him
According to reports, angry protesters gathered outside Biswas’s house, with some entering the premises and vandalising it for nearly an hour. The demonstrators also pelted eggs at the property.
- India News
- 1 min read
Nadia, West Bengal: A tense situation erupted in Nadia district on Tuesday after local residents accused former minister Ujjal Biswas of allegedly storing government-issued tarpaulins and relief materials at his residence.
According to reports, angry protesters gathered outside Biswas’s house, with some entering the premises and vandalising it for nearly an hour. The demonstrators also pelted eggs at the property.
Police personnel from the Kotwali station promptly reached the spot and intervened to control the situation. The former minister was escorted away by security forces and later detained. The incident has triggered a police investigation into the allegations of misappropriation of relief materials. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to probe the matter.
Local residents claimed the discovery of the government supplies at the former minister’s home sparked widespread outrage in the area.
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