Public Anger Grows in PoJK as Hundreds March Against Heavy Taxation and Government Crackdown

MUZAFFARABAD — Large protests have grown across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as hundreds of people marched against high taxes, rising prices, and recent arrests. Videos from the region show crowds of residents, including many women, walking through the streets of Mujahidabad. The protestors are demanding lower electricity bills, an end to new taxes, and the release of detained civil rights leaders.

The protests became more intense after security forces tried to stop the crowds. Tensions rose significantly after Pakistan Rangers and local police reportedly opened fire on demonstrators, leading to several civilian injuries. This security crackdown has caused widespread anger across the territory. The ongoing rallies are being organized by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, a group that has been leading demonstrations for months to demand cheaper wheat flour and fair electricity prices.

The situation remains highly tense as the action committee recently gave the government a 48-hour deadline to meet their conditions. The group wants authorities to immediately release over 600 arrested activists and political workers who were detained during the recent crackdowns. They are also demanding an end to roadblocks and communication blackouts that are currently stopping essential food and medicine supplies from entering the area. Finally, the committee wants the government to remove special assembly seats meant for people living outside the region, which locals argue reduces their voting power ahead of upcoming elections.

Organizers have warned that they will start a much larger, final phase of protests if the government does not meet their demands within the deadline. For now, markets, shops, and public transport systems remain completely closed across major towns like Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot due to the ongoing strikes, bringing daily life to a standstill.

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