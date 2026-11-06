'Public Sentiment Can't Dictate Bail': Kerala HC Grants Relief To Accused In Fatal Mini Cooper Crash Case

New Delhi: The Kerala High Court has observed that public sentiment cannot be the deciding factor in determining whether an accused person should be granted bail, while granting relief to the accused in the Mini Cooper crash case.

The court's observation underscores that decisions on bail must be guided by legal principles and the merits of the case rather than public opinion or pressure.

The court passed the order on Friday while hearing bail applications filed by four accused - Suhail Sajeev, Ninav, Joyal Anto and Ameen Shah - before Justice Kauser Edappagath.

The three co-accused, Ninav, Joyal Anto and Ameen Shah, have been granted bail with immediate effect. However, the court directed that Suhail Sajeev, the prime accused and alleged driver of the Mini Cooper, would be released only after 10 days.

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The prosecution opposed the bail pleas, informing the court that evidence was still being collected. It also told the court that the investigation could be completed within two weeks. The High Court questioned whether all evidence in the case had been collected and described the accident as unfortunate.

Three killed in Kochi Mini Cooper crash

The accident took place near Nedumbassery, close to Kochi, in the early hours of October 11. Three young people, two women and a man, all around 21 years old, were killed after a speeding Mini Cooper rammed into the scooter on which they were travelling.

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According to the police, Suhail Sajeev was driving the car and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The case attracted widespread attention following reports of remarks allegedly made by Suhail to the police after the crash. He was reported to have said, "What are roads meant for? Driving, right?" He also allegedly claimed that his father would take care of the matter.

BMW technical report confirms overspeeding

The investigation also received a significant development after BMW, the manufacturer of the Mini Cooper, examined the vehicle and analysed its crash data.

According to the police, the technical analysis found that the car was travelling at approximately 162 kmph five seconds before the collision. The driver reportedly applied the brakes around one second before impact, when the vehicle was travelling at 144 kmph.

Police had earlier analysed CCTV footage, which allegedly showed the car covering a distance of 500 metres in just 11 seconds. Investigators said the findings from the vehicle's Advanced Crash Safety Module (ACSM) supported their assessment that the car was overspeeding.

The BMW technical report was described by the police as crucial evidence in establishing the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

The court's decision comes after the accused had approached the High Court following the rejection of their bail applications by the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court and the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Angamaly.

The investigation into the October 11 crash had drawn considerable attention, particularly after the alleged remarks attributed to the prime accused and the subsequent technical findings regarding the speed of the vehicle.