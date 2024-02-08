Updated January 11th, 2024 at 20:39 IST
Pune Airport Resumes International Cargo Services After Over a Year
The international cargo services at Pune Airport were approved during the first week of January.
Pune: The international cargo services at Pune airport, which were suspended for over a year, resumed on Wednesday after receiving a green signal from the airport administration.
The international cargo services were halted after the customs department refused to clear the cargo. The domestic cargo operations began only after the cargo handling was relocated to the newly constructed integrated cargo terminal, which opened in early August 2023.
The international cargo services were approved during the first week of January, following the resolution of minor tech glitch. The airport facility was inspected by customs department officials in December.
According to an airport official, a few permissions were still pending at the airport. The resumption of services will benefit both Pune’s residents and small and large business owners.
Additionally, the transit facility will also be available at the airport which will eliminate the need for cargo to obtain permission from customs at other airports as long as they receive it from the customs department at Pune Airport.
Published January 11th, 2024 at 20:39 IST
