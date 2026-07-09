Pune Building Collapse: Nine Rescued As Rescue Operation Enters Second Day, Search Intensifies

Pune: Rescue operations entered the second day on Thursday at the building collapse site in Moshi, Pune, with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, the Fire Brigade, police and the local administration continuing round-the-clock efforts to locate people believed to be trapped beneath a massive pile of debris and garbage.

According to officials, nine people have been rescued alive so far, while six to seven others are still feared trapped under the collapsed structure.

Speaking to ANI, Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ganesh Ingale said the rescue operation has been continuing uninterrupted since Wednesday afternoon despite challenging conditions at the site.

"The search operation has been underway continuously since yesterday afternoon. NDRF teams, the Army, the Fire Brigade, and the entire administration are working here.

Advertisement

Efforts are ongoing to locate and retrieve the missing individuals as quickly as possible. We had information about 16 or 17 people. Nine have been recovered. There are likely another six or seven. There is a massive pile of garbage here, which is making the recovery process somewhat difficult," Ingale said.

The fifth Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Pune, said its teams are carrying out Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) operations at the site under the guidance of Commandant S. B. Singh and on-site supervision of Assistant Commandant Pravin Dhat.

Advertisement

According to the NDRF, rescue personnel worked throughout the night using specialised rescue equipment and technical search methods. As of 6:30 am on Thursday, nine people had been rescued alive from the collapsed structure.

The force said information received from residents suggests that a few more people may still be trapped beneath the debris. Search and rescue operations are continuing with full intensity, with every effort being made to locate and safely evacuate the remaining victims at the earliest.

The NDRF said it is working in close coordination with the local administration and other responding agencies to ensure a swift and effective rescue operation, adding that further updates will be shared as the operation progresses.

The incident occurred after a massive mound of waste collapsed onto a three-storey administrative building at the Municipal Corporation's waste-to-energy plant in Moshi following heavy rainfall. Authorities said the garbage mound, located near the building, gave way after days of incessant rain, trapping several people inside and triggering a large-scale multi-agency rescue operation.

Meanwhile, restoration work on the Mumbai-Pune railway section continued following disruptions caused by heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Swapnil Nila said, "Work on the 'middle line' was completed the night before last at 10.30 PM.

Since then, work has been proceeding continuously on the up and down main lines. Out of a total of nine locations involved in this project, work at six locations has been fully completed. Currently, approximately 24 to 25 trains are being run in both directions through this section using a single line. We are striving to ensure that once the second line becomes operational, traffic between Mumbai and Pune returns to complete normalcy. Furthermore, there are no issues in any of Mumbai's suburban sections.

All traffic is operating smoothly." In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also intensified monsoon safety measures by installing warning posters to help citizens identify hazardous trees.