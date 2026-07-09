Toxic Gases And Debris Complicate Pune Rescue Operations; 9 Rescued As State-Wide Monsoon Fury Continues

Pune: A massive multi-agency rescue operation entered its second consecutive day on Thursday at the site of a building collapse in Moshi, Pune.

Emergency crews are battling hazardous conditions, including elevated methane levels and declining oxygen levels, to locate individuals still feared to be trapped beneath a mountain of garbage and debris.

The disaster occurred after days of relentless monsoon rainfall caused a massive mound of waste to slide and collapse onto a three-storey administrative building at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's waste-to-energy plant.

Rescue Operation: Progress and Critical Challenges

Personnel from the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army, the Fire Brigade, local police, and the district administration have been working round the clock.

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Under the guidance of NDRF Commandant Shri S. B. Singh and on-site supervisor Assistant Commandant Shri Pravin Dhat, rescue teams have been deploying specialised Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) equipment and technical search methods.

Of the estimated 16 to 17 people on-site, nine have been rescued alive from the debris. An additional three to five people reportedly managed to escape the structure on their own just before emergency teams arrived.

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Between six and seven people are still suspected to be trapped beneath the wreckage. Rescuers noted that those still unaccounted for have not yet responded to audio-location attempts or audio signals.

Speaking to ANI, Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ganesh Ingale highlighted the difficulty of the scene: "The search operation has been underway continuously since yesterday afternoon... Efforts are ongoing to locate and retrieve the missing individuals as quickly as possible. There is a massive pile of garbage here, which is making the recovery process somewhat difficult."

The unstable state of the structure has forced teams to modify their strategy. Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Department Sub Fire Officer Dilip Gaikwad explained that approaching from the opposite side posed too much of a risk for search teams.

"The problem right now is the debris that has come there due to sliding. Because of that, the building has lifted a bit from the back side. So, we have made a triangular-like duct there by cutting the slab. From there, the operation is ongoing," Gaikwad said.

He added that while methane levels are high and oxygen is dropping inside the pocket, heavy JCB excavators and sniffer dogs are now being used to clear debris and safely dig deeper into the structure.

Rail Disruptions and Transit Updates

The intense downpour that triggered the Moshi disaster has also heavily impacted transit links between Pune and Mumbai, causing significant disruptions to the inter-city railway network.

Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Swapnil Nila reported that restoration work across nine critical project locations on the Mumbai-Pune section is moving swiftly.

Work at six out of the nine damaged locations has been fully completed. The "middle line" was successfully restored late Tuesday night.

Approximately 24 to 25 trains are currently operating in both directions through the section utilising a single line while crews work continuously to bring the second line back into operation.

In contrast to the inter-city lines, Mumbai’s local transit networks are faring much better.

Western Railway confirmed that suburban services on the Churchgate-Dahanu Road section, as well as Harbour Line services between Mahim and Goregaon, are running normally with no ongoing operational issues.

Safety Measures and Weather Forecast

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified monsoon safety measures by installing warning posters to help citizens identify hazardous trees prone to falling.

Early morning visuals from Marine Drive showed massive high-tide waves crashing violently against the promenade, prompting authorities to repeatedly urge residents to stay cautious and avoid coastlines.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), regional authorities remain on high alert.

The forecast for Mumbai city and its suburbs predicts a generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate rainfall.