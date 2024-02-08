Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Pune Excise Department Busted Fake Whiskey Plant Functioning In Katraj, Seized Products Worth Lakhs

According to reports, 34 sealed bottles of fake foreign scotch were found by the enforcement team in addition to two two-wheelers and five hundred empty bottles

Pritam Saha
Fake Whiskey Plant Busted In Pune
Fake Whiskey Plant Busted In Pune | Image:X
Pune State Excise Department has carried out a significant operation in which a fake scotch plant functioning in the Katraj area has been dismantled. The raid was carried out yesterday at Katraj Dehu Road Bypass, S.No.3, Ambegaon Budruk, Pune, based on a tip that was received by Deputy Superintendent Santosh Jagdale, Inspector of State Excise, C Division, Pune. 

A news agency from Pune posted a tweet on X, the former Twitter platform, titled "A Fake Scotch Factory Busted by State Excise Department in Katraj Area." According to reports, 34 sealed bottles of fake foreign scotch were found by the enforcement team in addition to two two-wheelers, five hundred empty bottles, monocartons, an induction grill, a heat gun (hair dryer), plastic packaging roll, plastic adhesive tape, and a cell phone. The estimated worth of the seized products is over Rs 10 Lakh.

Maheshbhai Haribhai Koli, a resident of Mangalwar Peth, Pune, has been detained and is being charged with a crime after being connected to the illegal activity. Investigations showed that reusing empty bottles was the method employed to distribute the fake whiskey manufactured abroad. Packages carrying the illicit alcohol were being sent to Mumbai and other places, while two-wheelers were being used in Pune to distribute the alcohol. This information was provided by the accused who is currently in custody.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

