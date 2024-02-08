Good News for Travellers: Direct Flights To Resume Between Pune and Hubli From THIS Date

Advertisement

Pune-Hubli Direct Flight: In a major boost to the travellers, airline company has announced direct flights between Pune and Hubli. Dr Sudhir Mehta, Past President, Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), has informed that the IndiGo direct flight between Hubli-Pune-Hubli has been resumed & will be operational from 2nd February 2024.

“Several of you had requested for resumption of Pune Hubli flight. Thanks IndiGo Safe travels," said Sudhir Mehta while informing about the development.

Advertisement

Several of you had requested for resumption of Pune Hubli flight 😊. Thanks @IndiGo6E Safe travels pic.twitter.com/2kxUUrCvrH — Dr. Sudhir Mehta (@sudhirmehtapune) January 17, 2024

Currently, the flights takes from 5 to 10 hours to complete the distance as there are no direct flights between the two airports and passengers have to go through a tiring layover at Hyderabad airport.

Advertisement