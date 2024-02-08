English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Good News for Travellers: Direct Flights To Resume Between Pune and Hubli From THIS Date

IndiGo Airlines announced that direct flight between Hubli-Pune-Hubli has been resumed and will be operational from 2nd February 2024.

Apoorva Shukla
IndiGo to start direct flight operations between Pune and Hubli
Representative | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Pune-Hubli Direct Flight: In a major boost to the travellers, airline company has announced direct flights between Pune and Hubli. Dr Sudhir Mehta, Past President, Maratha Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), has informed that the IndiGo direct flight between Hubli-Pune-Hubli has been resumed & will be operational from 2nd February 2024. 

“Several of you had requested for resumption of Pune Hubli flight. Thanks IndiGo Safe travels," said Sudhir Mehta while informing about the development. 

Advertisement

Currently, the flights takes from 5 to 10 hours to complete the distance as there are no direct flights between the two airports and passengers have to go through a tiring layover at Hyderabad airport. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun, Vivek Attend Indian Police Force Actor's Reception

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement