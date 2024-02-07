Advertisement

Mumbai: Zubair Shaikh, one of the accused in the ISIS Module bust case, has appealed for interim bail, citing support for his pregnant wife, who apparently would undergo a cesarean delivery on February 4.

Shaikh was among the six arrested by the National Investigation Agency last year for allegedly promoting terror activities across India by doing the terror outfit ISIS’ bidding. However, the NIA has already opposed the plea and has deemed it insufficient upon which Shaikh could be granted temporary bail. The court is yet to decide on the matter, and the hearing will take place on Friday.

NIA had registered the case against Shaikh, Tabish Siddiqi, and others based on specific intelligence and information from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding a conspiracy to disrupt the country's unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty by promoting ISIS's terrorist activities.