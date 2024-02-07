Updated January 25th, 2024 at 11:54 IST
Cold Wave Sweeps Pune, Temperature in Shivajinagar Drops to 8.6 Degrees | Latest Weather Update
Pune Weather Update: Shivajinagar registered a temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius.
New Delhi: Pune residents woke up to a chilly morning on Thursday as the temperature in several areas plummeted to single digits. Shivajinagar registered a temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, whereas Haveli, NDA, Malin, and Pashan recorded temperatures of 7.8, 7.6, 7.6, and 9.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, interpreted that the decrease in temperature is not limited to Pune alone; it is impacting the entire North Maharashtra region owing to northerly winds. However, he predicted a change in wind direction by January 26, which is expected to result in a 3-4 degree.
Thick Fog Engulfs North India, Delhi
Meanwhile, a thick blanket of fog engulfed parts of North India especially Delhi on Thursday morning with the mercury dipping to 7 degrees Celsius. Low visibility due to the dense fog was reported from several areas of the city, such as Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Road, Anand Vihar and India Gate. As per the IMD, while dense to very dense fog was witnessed in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, dense fog enveloped isolated places in Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
The visibility recorded at Delhi's main weather station at Safdarjung was 50 metres at 5:30 am. It was 25 metres at Palam, the Met Office said.
According to the IMD, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.
Flights/Trains Delayed
Several flights and trains were also delayed and diverted due to low visibility. A passenger at Delhi IGI Airport, Vishal said, "I am coming from Dubai. The flight is delayed. It has been half an hour now. The fog is delaying the flights."
"We have to go to Kuwait. Our flight is delayed," another passenger from Punjab said. Moreover, the weather department forecast that dense fog would hover in the city on Friday, Republic Day and the minimum temperature would remain at 7 degrees Celsius.Noting the cold wave conditions in parts of north India, IMD, said, “Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar; in some parts of West UP, Haryana, Chandigarh and northwest Rajasthan. Cold day conditions were also observed in isolated pockets of Delhi and southwest Madhya Pradesh.”
