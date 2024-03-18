×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Fire Breaks out at Godown in Maharashtra's Pune

A major fire broke out at scrap godown in Khadki in Pune, Maharashtra on Monday evening.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune fire
Major fire broke at a scrap godown in Khadki | Image:X
Pune: A major fire broke out at scrap godown in Khadki in Pune, Maharashtra on Monday evening. 

Massive clouds of smoke were seen emanating from the godown. 

So far, no casualties have been reported. 

 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

