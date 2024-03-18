Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:19 IST
Fire Breaks out at Godown in Maharashtra's Pune
A major fire broke out at scrap godown in Khadki in Pune, Maharashtra on Monday evening.
Major fire broke at a scrap godown in Khadki | Image:X
Massive clouds of smoke were seen emanating from the godown.
So far, no casualties have been reported.
Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:19 IST
