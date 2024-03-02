English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 07:14 IST

Pune Metro: Bhosari, Budhwar Peth, And Shivajinagar Among The 6 Railway Stations To Get New Names

Pune News: Several passenger organizations requested that the station names be changed when the Pune Metro's first phase opens in March 2022.

Pritam Saha
Pune Metro Rail Station Renaming
Pune Metro Rail Station Renaming | Image:X
Pune: Pune Metro has announced plans to rename six metro stations: Mangalwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Ideal Colony, Civil Court, Shivajinagar, and Bhosari. The announcement follows the release of rules by the state government allowing the metro railway administration to make this change. Pune Metro will appoint a committee to rename the stations in accordance with the new rules.

Proposed New Names

Several passenger organizations requested that the station names be changed when the Pune Metro's first phase opens in March 2022. Given that the metro stops at Nashik Phata, they proposed renaming Bhosari station to that name. The calls to rename the metro stations were first prompted by this. Commutators claim that Bhosari is five kilometers away from Nashik Phata, which is situated on the Mumbai-Pune Highway. It was then demanded that the names of the metro stations in Shivajinagar, Ideal Colony, Mangalwar Peth, and Civil Court be altered.

Renaming Process Started

In response to public demand, senior Pune Metro officials said they had referred the request for renaming metro stations to the central and state governments because it was outside their jurisdiction. Thanks to a delegation from the state government, the Pune Metro management is now able to change or rename metro stations. It is because of this that they have chosen to rename the metro stations.

The top official continued by stating that the stations at Shivajinagar, Bhosari, Ideal Colony, Mangalwar Peth, and Budhwar Peth had been renamed based on the applications that were received. However, they will have to put together a committee in order to reach a final conclusion. A committee will be established in a week. There will be representation from the municipal commissioners of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, and other places.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 07:14 IST

