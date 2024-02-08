Advertisement

Pune: A Beautiful train station, possibly one of the city's most treasured architectural icons. There are nonstop train services available practically everywhere, and train travel is growing in popularity. But there's something about hopping on a train that transcends all other modes of transportation—it's nostalgic and attractive.

Pune Metro Rail: Social Media Post

Pune Metro Rail has shared an enthralling overhead photo of the still-under-construction Budhwarpeth Metro Station that is sure to renew your love for the city. The picture was shared on X, formerly Twitter. "Bird's eye view of Budhwarpeth Metro Station work progress," is what the caption says.

Budhwarpeth Metro Station: Know Details

The metro station in Budhwarpeth is located underground. The proposed station is located close to Kasaba Peth in a residential neighborhood with a high population density. It offers connectivity to Raviwar Peth, Somwarpeth, Kamala Nehru Hospital, and Shaniwarwada, among other places. The area was near several historic buildings, including Shanivarwada and Lal Mahal.

According to the station's design, a 1400 square meter central shaft will be dug out to rail level, or roughly 25 meters below the surface. From there, the platforms will be built using the NATM method on both ends. This innovative idea allowed the government to plan Budhwarpeth station on the least amount of land possible without causing any disruption to the nearby residential houses.



