Pune: Residents in Kharadi are relieved that police are continuing to take action against bikers who are especially reckless at night and use modified silencers, especially at night. However, all they can hope for is that police would be consistent. Based on reports, the police have prosecuted fifteen motorcycle riders for speeding and using customized silencers.

The incredibly loud noise was keeping locals awake and making it difficult for them to sleep. After Prabha Karape, president of the Kharadi Resident Welfare Association, brought up the matter on social media and spoke with Chandannagar police station officials, a crackdown was ordered, and these bike owners were fined and told to install new silencers.

Many youngsters are causing trouble by riding their motorcycles at high speeds, especially throughout the night and early hours of the morning, due to the broad roadways in this area. Many elderly residents were compelled to get up from their sleep due to the loud noise, while children were forced to spend restless nights. Not only can loud noise cause us to have sleepless nights, but many elderly people with health issues are also impacted by it. A lot of the residents jump up in fear if there's a loud noise. The noise lasts for hours, coming and going every few seconds. This happens a lot in the Kharadi area. But the resident will undoubtedly feel some relief after Pune police took this firm action.