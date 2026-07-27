Pune Students Claim '90 Out of 100' MPSC Drug Inspector Exam Questions Were Leaked Before Exam

Pune: The integrity of competitive examinations in Maharashtra's Pune has come under intense scrutiny following severe allegations of a paper leak during the state's Drug Inspector recruitment examination.

Aspirants have alleged widespread cheating and bribery, claiming that a large portion of the question paper was compromised days before the official test.

According to the protesting candidates, the Drug Inspector examination was conducted on March 22 by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

However, the screenshots of the question paper along with answer keys began circulating across multiple WhatsApp and Telegram groups on March 20, two days before the actual scheduled exam date.

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Candidates allege that 90 of the 100 questions on the test paper had already gone viral among students' messaging channels.

Candidates have alleged that a well-organised syndicate was involved in the breach, accepting bribes amounting to lakhs of rupees per candidate in exchange for early access to the questions.

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The allegation sparked widespread anger among thousands of aspirants who had spent months preparing for the competitive selection process.

Candidates have submitted written complaints with digital evidence, including viral WhatsApp screenshots, chat histories, and call logs, to both the MPSC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The complainants have demanded a thorough forensic investigation into the digital trails and called for a high-level probe into the entire recruitment process.

In response to the growing uproar, MPSC officials initially refuted the paper leak claims, asserting that the recruitment drive was conducted with complete transparency and that no security breach occurred during the exam's execution.

Commission representatives noted that the allegations surfaced after the initial process concluded and warned that strict legal action would be initiated against individuals spreading rumours to malign the institution's credibility.

Authorities at the FDA confirmed receiving candidate grievances and indicated that the submitted materials have been forwarded to the MPSC for detailed factual verification.