Pune: Early on Saturday morning, a cargo container overturned at Raj Bhavan, causing traffic jams on Baner, Aundh Road, close to University Chowk. The event caused traffic disruptions for local school buses and office goers. Traffic from Bremen Chowk had to be diverted towards Bopodi, while the flow of traffic from Sangvi to the university had to be stopped. The square in front of Savitribai Phule Pune University saw severe traffic congestion as a result of the overturned container.

The vehicle involved in current metro construction near Anandrishiji Maharaj Chowk on Ganeshkhind road toppled while trying a U-turn in front of the Chatushringi police station near Raj Bhavan at around four in the morning. Traffic diversion measures were put in place in reaction to the accident, which made the daily traffic jam in front of University Chowk even worse.

On the other hand, a notice about changes to traffic has been released by the Pune Traffic Police. These changes will take place while a drainage line between Jagdamba Hotel and Varkhade Nagar is being built. This drainage line's installation will be handled by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). During the construction phase, it is crucial to implement the appropriate traffic adjustments in the impacted region to guarantee commuter safety.