Advertisement

Pune: The Sadhu Vaswani Bridge in the Bund Garden and Koregaon Park area is scheduled to be demolished, according to a statement from the Pune Traffic Police. A new bridge that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is building might cause traffic jams in some places. In order to ensure efficient traffic flow in these regions, the following changes were implemented with effect on and from January 10, 2024, and will stay in place until further notice.

The following modifications were made to ensure smooth traffic flow in these areas:

Advertisement

The route leading from Council Hall Chowk to Mor Odha Chowk will only go in one direction. The route that runs from Parnkuti Chowk to Moboj Chowk via Blue Diamond Chowk will be made one-way. There will also be a one-way road connecting Moboj Chowk and Mahatma Gandhi Udyan Chowk (Bund Garden Road). From Alankar Chowk to IB Chowk to Circuit House Chowk to Mor Odha Chowk, the road would only go in one direction.

All heavy, large, and multi-axle trucks are not allowed to use the aforementioned routes for a whole day, with the exception of necessary/emergency service vehicles. Along with this, the Council Hall Chowk to Sadhu Vaswani Putala stretch will also be turned into a one-way road, as will the Kahun Road Junction to Tarapur Road Junction.

Advertisement



